ENGIE secures 100 MW solar project in Barmer from SECI in Rajasthan

ENGIE's current India portfolio stands at 2.5 GW across 23 renewable energy projects in seven states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Global energy company ENGIE on Friday said it has secured a 100 MW solar project in Barmer, Rajasthan, from the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Located in one of India's highest solar irradiance zones, the Barmer project is expected to be commissioned in 2027 and is a strategic addition to ENGIE's growing portfolio in Rajasthan, which now approaches 1 GW, a company statement said.

According to the statement, ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, proudly announces the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 100 MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project in Barmer, Rajasthan.

 

Amit Jain, CEO and Country Manager, India MD Renewables & Batteries India & South-East Asia, said in the statement, Our agreement with SECI marks a pivotal chapter in ENGIE's growing partnership in India and reflects our shared ambition to accelerate the country's clean energy transition. The Barmer project is focused on delivering dependable solar power to a region where rising energy demand and economic growth go hand in hand."  ENGIE has consistently demonstrated execution excellence through some of India's landmark solar developments. The 200 MW Raghnesda Solar Power Plant in Gujarat was commissioned during the height of the pandemic and continues to deliver reliable, clean power.

The 250 MW Kadapa project in Andhra Pradesh integrates advanced inverter technology to maximise output, while the 140 MW Bhadla project in Rajasthan is setting new benchmarks for desert-based solar operations through robotic, water-free cleaning systems.

ENGIE's current India portfolio stands at 2.5 GW across 23 renewable energy projects in seven states.

With over 300 MW in Rajasthan alone, the company continues to strengthen its position as a key contributor to the state's clean energy mix. Its strategic focus remains centred on digital intelligence, operational sustainability, and community-focused delivery.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

