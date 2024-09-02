Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Entrepreneur Siddhartha Yog buys over one mn shares of Trent for Rs 718 cr

Entrepreneur Siddhartha Yog buys over one mn shares of Trent for Rs 718 cr

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, Siddhartha Yog bought 1,009,200 shares, amounting to a 0.3 per cent stake in Trent

Trent

Representative Image: Tata Group retail firm Trent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global investor Siddhartha Yog on Monday acquired over 1 mn shares worth Rs 718 crore of Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd through an open market transaction.
Yog is the founding partner of Xander Group Inc, an emerging markets-focused investment firm that currently manages assets of more than $3 billion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, Siddhartha Yog bought 1,009,200 shares, amounting to a 0.3 per cent stake in Trent.
The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 7,115 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 718.04 crore.
The data showed that Dodona Holdings offloaded the same number of shares at Rs 7,115 apiece.
Shares of Trent fell 0.09 per cent to close at Rs 7,151.95 per piece on the NSE.

More From This Section

Volkswagen

Volkswagen considers closure of historic German plant to cut cost

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Horizon Industrial Parks to invest Rs 700 cr to redevelop CWC's warehouses

Adani Green Ltd

TotalEnergies to make further $444 mn investment in JV with Adani Green

Infosys

Infosys initiates formalities for onboarding graduates from 2022-batch

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Himachal govt's reply on Adani Power plea for Rs 280 cr refund

Last month, Siddhartha Yog acquired a total of 9.48 lakh shares or 0.27 per cent stake of fashion and lifestyle company Trent from Dodona Holdings Ltd through separate block deals for a combined value of Rs 649 crore.
The shares were acquired in the price range varying from Rs 5,220-6,925 apiece.
Yog is also the founder and chairman of Virtuous Retail, an institutional owner and operator of community-focused shopping centres present in gateway cities across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Godrej Interio

Godrej Interio to open 104 new stores, add over 200k sq ft of retail space

Anardana

Anardana's Strategic Expansion: A Commitment to Quality and Community

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Quick commerce's growth disrupting retail, say FMCG distributors

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Seven & i takeover proposal tests Japan's investment-friendly stance

walmart

Walmart seeks to raise $3.74 bn in sale of JD.com stake, term sheet shows

Topics : retail market Retail stores Trent Ltd Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon