Monday, June 30, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ericsson launches first India-built antenna, targets global markets

Ericsson launches first India-built antenna, targets global markets

Sweden's Ericsson partners VVDN to manufacture passive antennas in India, with global shipments of its first locally made model beginning in July

Ericsson

Ericsson’s advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next-generation 5G infrastructure. (Photo: PTI)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has unveiled its first antenna model manufactured in India, aimed at global markets.
 
Unveiled at an event attended by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, Ericsson said the new antenna is ready for commercial release in June, with international shipments starting in July. The Swedish telecom gear major has tied up with Indian IT and telecom gear maker VVDN Technologies to produce the antennas at its plant in Manesar, Haryana.
 
The company’s passive antenna manufacturing process in India includes local sourcing, production, and engineering. Ericsson established component and antenna manufacturing in India a year ago.
 
 
Antennas transmit and receive electromagnetic waves, effectively acting as a bridge between electrical signals and wireless communication. They are expected to play a central role in enabling sub-terahertz and centimetre wave spectrum in the 6G ecosystem. 

Also Read

Ericsson

Ericsson expands footprint with R&D unit in Bengaluru, to add 150 positions

Ericsson

Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

5G technology

Ericsson, Airtel, Volvo partner to research 5G digital twin tech, AI

Reliance Jio

Jio handled 20 mn voice and 400 mn data requests during Maha Kumbh

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank GNPAs fall to multi-decade low of 2.3% in March, may rise by FY27: RBI

 
“This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology. Our advanced passive antennas play a vital role in the evolution of 5G networks globally, and with our growing local presence, we can deliver future-ready solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System. Ericsson began manufacturing in India back in 1994.
 
Ericsson’s advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next-generation 5G infrastructure. As network requirements continually evolve to meet the needs of communications service providers, antennas are critical in helping them realise the full potential of their networks, ensuring high performance, energy efficiency, and the best total cost of ownership.
 
“India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Ericsson’s investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India’s telecom infrastructure but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem. Ericsson’s advanced ‘Made in India’ antennas will cater to both domestic and global demand,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Hindustan Zinc contributes ₹18,963 cr to govt exchequer in FY25, shows data

PremiumAnkit NAGORI, CUREFOODS

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods' investors rush for exits ahead of IPO

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea expands 5G coverage to 23 more cities across India

Investment, private sector, Capex

SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

Nitin Paranjpe, HUL chairman

HUL chairman urges India Inc to drive inclusive, eco-friendy growth

Topics : Ericsson Ericsson India telecom services 5G spectrum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon