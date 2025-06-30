Monday, June 30, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc contributes ₹18,963 cr to govt exchequer in FY25, shows data

Hindustan Zinc contributes ₹18,963 cr to govt exchequer in FY25, shows data

The FY25 contribution of ₹18,963 crore by Hindustan Zinc included ₹4,154 crore in government royalties, ₹3,619 crore as corporate dividend to the government, ₹5,963 crore in indirect taxes

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

The FY25 contribution registered a 44 per cent increase over the previous financial year's contribution. The company’s cumulative contribution to the exchequer over the past 5 years stands at ₹87,616 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, contributed ₹18,963 crore to the government exchequer in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), according to the company’s Tax Transparency Report.
 
The FY25 contribution of ₹18,963 crore by Hindustan Zinc included ₹4,154 crore in government royalties, ₹3,619 crore as corporate dividend to the government, ₹5,963 crore in indirect taxes, and ₹3,385 crore in taxes on income.
 
The government holds a 27.92 per cent stake in the company. The company’s total contribution in FY25 also included payments to the Rajasthan state government, the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and the National Mineral Exploration Trust. These payments represent 56 per cent of the company’s revenue from operations.
 
 
The FY25 contribution registered a 44 per cent increase over the previous financial year's contribution. The company’s cumulative contribution to the exchequer over the past 5 years stands at ₹87,616 crore. 

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc to raise ₹3,028 crore

PremiumHindustan Zinc

Expansion positives factored into the valuations of Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta

Vedanta declares ₹7 interim dividend, offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Buy, sell, hold? Hindustan Zinc stock trades at key support after 2 months

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc share price falls 6% after 76.1 million shares change hands

 
Hindustan Zinc's indirect tax contribution in the last five financial years stood at ₹27,500 crore, which includes Central Goods and Services Tax, State Goods and Services Tax, and Integrated Goods and Services Tax collected from the sale of goods. The company has contributed an average of ₹3,600 crore per year to the Rajasthan government.
 
"Despite volatility in global markets and fluctuating metal prices, the company has demonstrated unwavering focus on fiscal discipline. Hindustan Zinc takes great pride in providing voluntary disclosures about its tax contributions which supports India’s robust growth and socioeconomic development," the company said in the report.
 
Operational data
 
The company reported mined metal production of 1,095 kilotonnes (KT) and refined metal production of 1,052 KT in FY25. It recorded a four-year lowest zinc cost of production at $1,052 per million tonnes (MT).
 
Hindustan Zinc’s total metal reserves increased to 13.1 MT, net of 1.2 MT produced during the year, while maintaining a mine life of over 25 years. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumAnkit NAGORI, CUREFOODS

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods' investors rush for exits ahead of IPO

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea expands 5G coverage to 23 more cities across India

Investment, private sector, Capex

SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

Nitin Paranjpe, HUL chairman

HUL chairman urges India Inc to drive inclusive, eco-friendy growth

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India’s defence MRO sector

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India's defence MRO sector

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Zinc Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon