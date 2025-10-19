Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Retail activates 600 dark stores to boost hyper-local delivery

Reliance Retail activates 600 dark stores to boost hyper-local delivery

Addressing an analyst query after quarterly results, Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja said JioMart is better placed with an extensive physical store network and dark stores being set up

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Retail has operationalised over 600 dark stores pan-India and plans to add more to enhance its coverage of less than 30-minute deliveries across its extensive network.

Addressing an analyst query after quarterly results, Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja said JioMart is better placed with an extensive physical store network and dark stores being set up in select locations.

Reliance Retail has already operationalised 600-odd dark stores and is also investing in more to amplify its play in quick hyper-local deliveries, in which JioMart registered a 42 per cent Q-o-Q growth and 200 per cent-plus Y-o-Y growth in average daily orders.

 

"JioMart continued to operate as the fastest-growing quick hyper-local commerce platform, with operations extending across 5,000 pin codes and serviced by over 3,000 stores in more than 1,000 cities," said an earnings statement of the parent entity, Reliance Industries.

Its e-commerce platform JioMart, which is competing with quick commerce players such as Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket, probably has become the largest in the country with its vast network and strategically located dark stores.

Also Read

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹3,439 crore

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q2 results: Profit jumps 22% to ₹3,457 cr, revenue up 18%

Reliance

Reliance Retail worth $143 billion, Jio valued at $135 billion: JP Morgan

SHEIN

Shein's first permanent stores in France spark backlash: What it means

gavel law cases

NCLAT sets aside plea against Reliance Retail capital share reduction

Six months before, in the March quarter, Reliance Retail had said its hyper-local deliveries covered 4,000 pin codes across the country.

Moreover, Reliance Retail has also extended its quick hyper-local deliveries to the electronics and accessories categories, promising 30-minute delivery across 10 cities.

"JioMart achieved a significant surge in customer acquisition, with 5.8 million new customers added. This represented a Q-o-Q growth rate of 120 per cent," it said.

The platform's seller base grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, and the live catalogue selection was further expanded to augment the customer choice.

Reliance Retail, which had 19,821 stores, operating retail operations at 77.8 million sq ft area pan-India, is significantly scaling it with plans to open dark stores to expand the coverage area.

Earlier, Reliance Retail had said that as part of the strategy, the JioMart app is using its Reliance Retail store network, delivering within a three-kilometre radius.

However, it has set up dark stores to service those pockets, wherever there is a genuine requirement, there is enough volume, and it cannot service it within 30 minutes from Reliance Retail stores.

In the September quarter, Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, reported an 18 per cent increase in its gross revenue to Rs 90,018 crore and its profit after tax also went up 21.9 per cent to Rs 3,457 crore.

For the financial year 2024-25, Reliance Retail had reported a gross revenue of Rs 3.30 lakh crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

L&T Technology Services expects Q3 headcount drop as AI boosts efficiencypremium

Ashiana Amarah

Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

real estate, realty firms

Sobha to launch ₹22K cr residential projects over the next 18 months

drugs, pharma

Glenmark recalls product in US over manufacturing issue: USFDA

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

Topics : Reliance Retail Indian service delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon