Chopard to expand jewellery play in India with two boutiques in 2026

Swiss luxury brand Chopard to open two high jewellery boutiques in India, targeting aspirational consumers and tapping into the booming luxury market

Chopard plans to expand operations with two exclusive boutiques in New Delhi and Mumbai, opening next year, while also having several partners for distribution. (Photo: Company Website)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Swiss luxury brand Chopard is working to deepen its footprint in India, as it looks to expand its high jewellery presence in the country, with two new boutiques set to open next year, said a top executive of the company.
 
“India has a huge cultural background in jewellery. Look at history as you’ll see the maharajas wearing more jewellery than women. Indian weddings are huge, which always amazes me! India is home to incredible gemstones and gold. So the market has existed for a very long time. But, increasingly, Indians are moving away from the conventional consumption of gold to aspirational designs,” Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director, Chopard, told Business Standard
 
 
Scheufele is in India for a week-long trip, where she will be visiting Jaipur to meet jewellery artisans. 
 
“Indians are discovering international brands and it’s really the moment for Chopard to introduce more branded, high jewellery,” she added. 
 
The brand plans to expand operations with two exclusive boutiques in New Delhi and Mumbai, opening next year, while also having several partners for distribution. 

“Worldwide, the luxury market is shifting. We are very established in markets like America, Western Asia and Europe. So, this is obviously the next step for Chopard. We have a background here with our experience of retailing watches all these years, but things have changed a lot in the last few years. There’s a whole new generation, which is very aspirational,” she added. 
 
The brand is also looking to start online operations in the country to cater to the young, aspirational consumer. 
 
Speaking about collaborating with Indian designers, Scheufele said, “I’m definitely inspired by Indian art and hope to collaborate with Indian designers is always there.” 
 
India is increasingly becoming a lucrative market for high-end branded jewellery. In a recent interaction with Business Standard, Laura Burdese, deputy chief executive officer at Bvlgari, said that the country is set to enter the brand’s top 10 charts in the next two-three years. 
 
According to Knightfrank Research,  India was home to nearly 85,698 individuals with a net worth of over $10 million in 2024.

jewellery Indian weddings jewellery sale

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

