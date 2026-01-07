Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eternal gets GST demand order of ₹3.7 crore with interest, penalty

Eternal gets GST demand order of ₹3.7 crore with interest, penalty

deepinder goyal

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal. (Photo: X/@deepigoyal)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal, the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order, along with interest and penalty, amounting to Rs 3,69,80,242 for the period April 2019 to March 2020.

The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal.

The demand order has been received with respect to short payment of output tax with interest and penalty thereon, Eternal said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday evening.

The company said it believes it has a strong case on merits, and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

 

In the regulatory filing, Eternal stated it "has received an order on 6 January 2026 for the period April 2019 to March 2020 passed by Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal confirming demand of GST of Rs 1,92,43,792 with interest of Rs 1,58,12,070 and penalty of Rs 19,24,380".

Topics : GST News Zomato Blinkit Deepinder Goyal

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

