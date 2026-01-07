Infosys ties up with AWS to scale enterprise use of generative AI

Information technology giant Infosys on Wednesday announced that it is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).
In an exchange filing, the company said the initiative focuses on combining Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using GenAI technologies, and Amazon Q Developer, AWS’s generative AI-powered assistant.
The move is aimed at enhancing Infosys’ internal operations and driving innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.
Commenting on the partnership, Balakrishna DR, executive vice-president, global services head, AI and industry verticals, Infosys, said, “By integrating Amazon Q Developer with Infosys Topaz, we are not just transforming our internal functions, such as development cycles, but also enabling our clients to reimagine critical functions like HR, recruitment, and vendor management."
"Together, we are building an AI-first ecosystem that empowers enterprises to navigate their next business transformation with agility and precision. This is about amplifying human potential to drive innovation and deliver impact at an unprecedented scale," he added.
New system to automate processes
Infosys is using its Topaz platform to bring AI into key areas such as software development, HR, hiring, sales, and vendor management. In software development, Topaz, working with Amazon Q Developer, can automatically create documents and help with writing code, fixing errors, testing, and updating old systems.
The partnership will help Infosys simplify complex work, finish projects faster, improve employee experience, and boost productivity.
Infosys is also using AWS’s generative AI tools to build advanced solutions for different industries. In areas like sports and entertainment, these tools will help create real-time, personalised experiences that improve engagement for millions of fans.
'Collaboration to address industry's unique demands'
The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organisations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients, said Sandeep Dutta, president, AWS India and South Asia.
"Through this collaboration, Infosys and AWS are committed to delivering solutions rooted in technical excellence and tailored to address the unique demands of global industries," Dutta said.