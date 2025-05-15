Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

The lease spans five years with a rent escalation clause, includes 57 parking spots, and was registered on 9 May with a fit-out period of 150 days starting 1 May 2025

Office, Office space

Representational Image (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery aggregator Zomato, has leased about 84,157 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.34 crore, according to lease-related documents reviewed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The company has leased office units numbered from one to six on the seventh floor of R Square—a commercial building developed by Mumbai-based builder Runwal Realty in J B Nagar, Andheri (East)—a sought-after commercial and residential area in Mumbai.
 
The space has been leased for 60 months, or five years, with a 15 per cent rent escalation after 36 months. The company has paid a security deposit of about Rs 8.1 crore. 
 
 
According to the lease document, Eternal, which operates various businesses including quick commerce, food and beverage delivery, and ticketing services via multiple online platforms, has leased the space to serve its purpose of permitted businesses.

Also Read

Zomato new logo

Zomato food delivery CEO Ranjan still part of leadership team: Eternal

Supreme Court, SC

SC warns of jail for officials over Kanacha Gachibowli deforestation case

Tech Wrap May 15

Tech Wrap May 15: BGMI update, Dell Plus laptops, Vivo V50 Elite edition

Infosys

Infosys rolls out 65% bonus for Q4 FY25, down from previous quarters

women employees, female workforce

India's 'broken rung': What's holding women back on the corporate ladder?

 
The transaction was registered with the relevant government authorities on 9 May 2025, while the lease commenced on 1 May 2025, at the starting monthly rent of Rs 160 per square foot.
 
The fit-out period is 150 days from the date of licence commencement. A fit-out period is a pre-decided timeline within which a tenant officially begins operations in the leased space and is allowed to modify the interiors of the leased premises.
 
Along with the leased office premises, Eternal will get parking space for 57 cars, according to transaction-related documents.
 
Eternal leased the space from Histyle Retail, a Mumbai-based firm involved in real estate activities with its own or leased property. The lock-in period for the transaction is 60 months for the licensor (Histyle Retail) and 36 months for the licensee (Eternal). 
 
Additionally, Eternal will be paying the common area maintenance (CAM) charges of Rs 18 per sq ft of the chargeable area.

More From This Section

Amazon,Flipkart,ED

Govt notice to Amazon, Flipkart over sale of Pakistani flags, merchandise

Airtel

Airtel launches AI tool to block scam websites in real time: How it works

Elan Group

Elan Group awards Rs 1,100 cr contract to Leighton Asia in Gurugram

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Norwest leads ₹1,465 cr investment in IKF Finance to boost growth

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Alpex Solar bags ₹1,068.84 cr orders, key tie-up with Coal India arm

Topics : EternalRocks Zomato Office leasing Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon