Home / Companies / News / Zomato food delivery CEO Ranjan still part of leadership team: Eternal

Zomato food delivery CEO Ranjan still part of leadership team: Eternal

Earlier this month, the food and grocery delivery platform officially changed its name to 'Eternal Ltd' on the stock exchanges following approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Eternal

The brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato remains the same, along with the app. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal, formerly Zomato, on Thursday clarified that its food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan has not resigned and that any reshuffling of the leadership team at the company is a standard practice as part of its efforts to optimize organizational effectiveness.

The clarification through a regulatory filing came in response to a media report on the stepping down of Ranjan.

"We would like to clarify as on date, there has been no resignation tendered by Rakesh Ranjan and he still continues to be part of the leadership team. At Eternal Group, internal reshuffling of the leadership team is considered a standard practice as part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimize organizational effectiveness," Eternal said.

 

Earlier this month, the food and grocery delivery platform officially changed its name to 'Eternal Ltd' on the stock exchanges following approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato remains the same, along with the app.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Food delivery in India Food delivery EternalRocks Zomato

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

