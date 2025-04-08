Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fintech firm Razorpay launches Turbo UPI Plugin on BHIM Vega platform

Fintech firm Razorpay launches Turbo UPI Plugin on BHIM Vega platform

Fintech firm Razorpay has partnered with NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL) and Axis Bank to launch the Razorpay Turbo UPI plugin on the BHIM Vega platform.

Razorpay

The partnership aims to reduce friction in online payments, increase transaction success rates, and streamline user onboarding. | Company logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Razorpay has partnered with NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL) and Axis Bank to launch the Razorpay Turbo UPI plugin on the BHIM Vega platform.

The solution enables businesses to offer seamless in-app payment experiences, allowing customers to complete transactions instantly without switching to third-party apps.

"BHIM Vega -- Razorpay's Partner Businesses can now accept in-app payments, and end-customers can complete payments instantly within the app without switching to third-party apps, reducing friction in online transactions and delivering a high-speed payment experience," a company statement said.

The partnership aims to reduce friction in online payments, increase transaction success rates, and streamline user onboarding.

 

"Our partnership with BHIM to integrate Turbo UPI with BHIM Vega... removes one of the biggest pain points in UPI payments -- redirections -- allowing customers to complete transactions instantly within the app.

"This means fewer drop-offs, higher success rates, and a truly frictionless experience," Razorpay CEO & Co-Founder Harshil Mathur said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumluxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

India continues to be a priority market for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

chetak

Chetak top-selling electric two-wheeler in Q4FY25, says Bajaj Auto

Samsung

Samsung profits surge as buyers stockpile chips ahead of Trump tariffs

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 3% in Q4; JLR shows mixed trend

semiconductor

Cyient invests $100 mn in semiconductor business, plans more funds

Topics : Razorpay Fintech BHIM UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEPBKS vs CSK Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesPBKS vs CSK LIVE ScoreRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon