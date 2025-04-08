Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Chetak top-selling electric two-wheeler in Q4FY25, says Bajaj Auto

Chetak top-selling electric two-wheeler in Q4FY25, says Bajaj Auto

The Chetak was originally introduced in the 1970s, when it had a strong presence in the Indian scooter market for several decades

chetak

Bajaj launched the 35 series of the Chetak, priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom in Bangalore), in December.

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto, an incumbent player which forayed into the electric two-wheeler space with its Chetak in 2020, has steadily managed to grow market share in the segment. In Q4FY25, Chetak emerged as the highest-selling model in its segment with a 29 per cent share of the market, both in terms of volume and value, the Pune-based company claimed.
 
“Bajaj Chetak has secured the No.1 position by volume and value in the Indian electric vehicle two-wheeler segment for the last quarter of FY25 with a 29 per cent market share,” the company said.
 
The Chetak was originally introduced in the 1970s, when it had a strong presence in the Indian scooter market for several decades. Bajaj Auto said that the strong sales performance is a result of an extensive retail and service network of 3,800 outlets, as well as the two newly launched models — the 29 series and 35 series — which together contributed over two lakh unit sales in 2024.
 
 
As for FY25, Ola Electric had a retail market share of 29.93 per cent, followed by TVS at 20.67 per cent, and Bajaj close on its heels at 20.08 per cent, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data. Ola Electric is in the middle of a controversy wherein the company has been accused of including preliminary bookings as registrations.
 
Bajaj launched the 35 series of the Chetak, priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom in Bangalore), in December. It is positioned as the premium variant. The company has said that more platforms and variants of the Chetak are in the offing. The year 2025 may see another couple of platforms for the Chetak.

Also Read

PremiumBuoyed up by distribution expansion, a bevy of new launches, and the entry of Honda Motorcycles with electric Activa, two-wheeler manufacturers are confident that electric scooter (e-scooter) penetration could rise to a fourth or fifth of the total

Bajaj Auto e2Ws on full charge in FY25; Ola Electric's lead flickers

Cars, auto industry

Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, others slip upto 7.5% on Trump 25% auto tariff

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Uno Minda, Motherson Sumi, M&M: Top bets by Nuvama ahead of March'25 sales

BSE

Stocks to Watch, March 19: Bajaj Auto, BPCL, GR Infra, Paytm, Zydus Life

rajiv bajaj baja auto ceo

Bajaj Auto reappoints Rajiv Bajaj, invests Rs 1,500 crore in credit arm

 
Maharashtra accounted for a major portion of Chetak’s success, where the scooter held a 50 per cent market share during Q4FY25.
 
Around 40 per cent of Bajaj’s domestic revenue now comes from vehicles running on cleaner fuels such as electricity and compressed natural gas (CNG). The company has CNG-powered three-wheelers.
 
Eric Vas, president of the Urbanite Business Unit at Bajaj Auto, said, “We are happy to reach this coveted milestone. Chetak has once again become a customer favourite — from ICE to its electric avatar.”
 
He added, “Bajaj Auto has led the EV revolution with its offerings in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space. This is a result of our curated strategy of differentiated offerings, focus on customer experience, and service network. On the back of the ‘Best Chetak Yet’ — the 35 series, which is now a major part of our electric portfolio — we look forward to welcoming even more riders to the Chetak family in the coming months.”

More From This Section

Samsung

Samsung profits surge as buyers stockpile chips ahead of Trump tariffs

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 3% in Q4; JLR shows mixed trend

semiconductor

Cyient invests $100 mn in semiconductor business, plans more funds

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers gets redevelopment project in MMR with Rs 865 cr GDV

Solar cell

Odisha govt allocates land to Inox Solar for solar cell manufacturing plant

Topics : Bajaj Auto Electric Vehicles Two-wheeler market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEPBKS vs CSK Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesKarnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon