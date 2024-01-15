Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fitch assigns 'BB(EXP)' rating to Shriram Finance's proposed US bonds issue

'BB(EXP)' rating reflects that an issuer has some risk of default but is still a safer investment compared to others

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global rating agency Fitch on Monday assigned the 'BB(EXP)' rating to Shriram Finance Limited's proposed US dollar-denominated senior secured bonds.
'BB(EXP)' rating reflects that an issuer has some risk of default but is still a safer investment compared to others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received, Fitch Ratings said in a statement.
Shriram Finance will issue the proposed bonds in the international market under the Reserve Bank of India's external commercial borrowing framework.
The company will issue proposed bonds under the USD 3.5 billion global medium-term-note programme, which was updated on December 29, 2023.
The proposed bonds will carry a fixed-rate coupon payable semi-annually and secured by a fixed charge over specified accounts receivable in line with the company's domestic secured bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shriram Finance reports 26.6% jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,712.19 cr

DCM Shriram signs MoU with Gujarat govt to invest Rs 12,000 cr by 2028

AUM to see 18-20% growth during second half: Shriram Finance's Revankar

Lok Sabha elections: Will Modi govt return to power in 2024? Fitch answers

Shriram Group's decision to foray into retail ARC is good biz: Top official

Hyundai Motor to spend $845 million fixing Talegaon plant bought from GM

Hyundai Motor to spend $845 million fixing Talegaon plant bought from GM

Aster considering to pay 70-80% of $903 mn Gulf demerger money as dividends

Hitachi's Indian business expects to have $20 billion revenue by 2030

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shriram Group Fitch Ratings bonds market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon