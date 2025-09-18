Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart Group completes self-audit on dark patterns on digital platforms

Flipkart Group completes self-audit on dark patterns on digital platforms

These refer to tactics used by online platforms to manipulate or heavily influence customers to make certain choices

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

E-commerce giant Flipkart Group said it has completed a comprehensive, independent self-audit on its digital platforms. The audit has been done to ensure the highest standards of compliance, accountability and consumer protection with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 and 2025. These refer to tactics used by online platforms to manipulate or heavily influence customers to make certain choices.
 
The group company, which includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale and Cleartrip, said it has always been committed to ensuring that millions of its customers are treated with fairness and transparency. The company said it has been continuously investing in robust policies, controls, ethical design practices, intensive training and awareness programmes to empower consumers with clarity and confidence in their choices. 
 
 
“We are deeply committed to ensuring every consumer interaction is built on transparency and trust. We have continuously sought to uphold the highest standards of compliance, and our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group. “This initiative is a proactive step that reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace. We will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and all other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection.”
 
The comprehensive self-audit completion declaration has been formally submitted to the Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, IAS. She said the Ministry appreciates Flipkart’s proactive step in completing a comprehensive self-audit on dark patterns. “This demonstrates a clear commitment to putting consumer interests first. Such initiatives are vital for strengthening trust in e-commerce and will serve as a significant benchmark for other platforms to ensure fairness and transparency in their digital practices,” said Khare.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

