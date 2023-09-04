SpiceJet gives lessors shares to clear $28 million outstanding dues

BENGALURU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it allotted over 48 million shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues worth 2.31 billion rupees (nearly $28 million), as the troubled airline looks to return to full operations.



The carrier's shareholders had on Thursday passed a number of resolutions, including a 25 billion rupees fundraise and a preferential issue of shares to lessors to clear outstanding dues.



SpiceJet has been scrambling to raise funds and restore operations for about a fourth of its fleet that has been grounded amid fierce competition in the sector.



The fund crunch and grounded fleet has eroded SpiceJet's market share to 4.2% as of July â€“ lower than that of new entrant Akasa, which only began commercial operations in August 2022.



SpiceJet, which in February converted around $100 million in dues to aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation into equity and debentures, still finds itself in legal battles with other lessors over dues.



Moreover, two weeks back, an Indian court ordered the airline to pay $12 million by Sept. 10 to former owner Kalanithi Maran over money owed.



Also Read SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy? SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran Two more aircraft lessors move NCLAT against Go First's insolvency Clear all 'One Rank One Pension' dues by Feb 28 next year: SC tells Centre TMC to organise meet in Delhi to press for demand to clear dues: Abhishek Gati partners with Tech Mahindra to develop app to boost productivity IndiGo board approves purchase of 10 more A320neo aircraft from Airbus Paytm launches $12 'soundbox' that accepts card payments across networks Flipkart aims to create over 100,000 seasonal jobs ahead of festive season Zerodha MF plans to strictly focus on the low-cost passive segment

Two months back, SpiceJet's top shareholder and managing director, Ajay Singh, said he would infuse 5 billion rupees into the company.



Its cash and cash equivalents for the year-ended March 31 stood at 337 million rupees.



($1 = 82.6730 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)