Persistent Systems partners with Google Cloud to drive GenAI in key markets

Information technology (IT) services firm Persistent Systems has entered into a long-term partnership with Google Cloud to drive the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Australia.

"This agreement focuses on driving joint go-to-market activities and accelerating digital transformation for enterprises globally. Using Google Cloud's Gemini models, along with other innovative Google technologies, the company will develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption," said Persistent in a statement.

Persistent said its expertise and Google Cloud’s AI platforms will be used to create solutions for the banking, financial services and insurance sector; health care and life sciences; communications, media, and telecom; consumer technology; and hi-tech industries.

“It will accelerate the adoption of emerging AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings. The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Persistent will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market,” said Persistent.

Persistent said it had invested significantly in seven specialised skill sets, most recently acquiring specialisation in the areas of data and analytics and machine learning. It has built 52 expertise designations and over 87 per cent of Persistent’s engineers are trained on GenAI technologies.

“Our new Google Cloud strategic partnership agreement, combined with our industry-leading cloud practice and Google Cloud’s pioneering technologies, positions us to set new benchmarks for what can be achieved through cloud, data and analytics, and AI. Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our clients by offering the scale, efficiency, and enhanced security necessary to help our clients create differentiation and growth,” said Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director of Persistent.

The strategic partnership with Persistent will help organisations using Google Cloud’s infrastructure accelerate their AI-driven transformations, said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice-president, global ecosystem and channels, Google Cloud.