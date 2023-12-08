Sensex (0.44%)
Four entities sold GMR Airports Infra shares worth Rs 4,136 crore

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 58.20-58.47 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 4,135.84 crore

GMR Airports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Four entities on Friday pared 11.7 per cent stake in GMR Airports Infrastructure for Rs 4,136 crore through open market transactions.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, A/D Investors Fund LP, ASN Investments Ltd, Varanium India Opportunity Fund and Deccan Value Investors Fund LP offloaded more than 70.99 crore shares, amounting to 11.75 per cent stake in GMR Airports Infrastructure.
The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 58.20-58.47 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 4,135.84 crore.
Varanium India Opportunity Ltd, ASN Investments and A/D Investors Fund LP offloaded their entire stakes and exited the firm, while Deccan Value Investors Fund LP shareholding reduced stake to 0.96 per cent from 1.89 per cent.
Meanwhile, Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners bought 28.28 crore shares, amounting to a 4.7 per cent stake in GMR Airports Infrastructure.
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 59.09 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,672 crore.
Also, Nomura India and Amsterdam-based APG Asset Management purchased a total of 9.65 crore shares of the company at an average price of Rs 58.20 per piece.
This took the combined deal value to Rs 562 crore.
GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and second largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually.
GMR Airports operates the Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, and operates Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in Goa.
The GMR Airports is a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure).
On Friday, shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure rallied 11.73 per cent to close at Rs 68.89 apiece on the BSE.
In another bulk deal on BSE, PHI Capital Solutions LLP offloaded 30 lakh shares of Pricol for Rs 100 crore through an open market transaction.
PHI Capital Solutions LLP sold 30,03,003 shares, amounting to a 2.5 per cent stake in Pricol Ltd, as per data.

Following the stake sale, shares of Pricol plunged 5.80 per cent to close at Rs 333.25 apiece on the NSE.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 333.16 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 100.04 crore.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs India Ltd bought 28.94 lakh shares of Pricol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

