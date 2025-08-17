Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Foxconn's Bengaluru unit commences operation with iPhone 17 production

Foxconn's Bengaluru unit commences operation with iPhone 17 production

Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and the second-biggest facility outside China in Devanahalli near Bengaluru

Foxconn

The production had faced a brief interruption after hundreds of Chinese engineers went back abruptly. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's Bengaluru factory, its second-largest manufacturing unit, has commenced operation with production of iPhone 17 recently at a small scale, sources aware of the development said.

Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and the second-biggest facility outside China in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, being set up at an investment of $2.8 billion (about ₹25,000 crore).

"Foxconn Bengaluru unit has commenced operation with the production of iPhone 17. This is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit," a source aware of the development said.

An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn elicited no reply on the development.

 

The production had faced a brief interruption after hundreds of Chinese engineers went back abruptly.

Also Read

Foxconn

Foxconn sees robust AI demand as second-quarter profit tops forecast

Foxconn

AirPods production hit at Foxconn T'gana plant due to rare earth shortage

Foxconn

Foxconn brings iPhone 17 parts to India, trial assembly to start this month

iPhone, apple

Foxconn's Chinese engineer recall: Govt confident in Apple's India planspremium

iPhone, iPhone 16e

Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

However, Foxconn has been able to get experts from various destinations, including Taiwan, to address the gap.

According to multiple sources, Apple plans to increase iPhone production to 60 million units this year from about 35-40 million units in 2024-25.

Apple assembled 60 per cent more iPhones, worth an estimated $22 billion, in India in the year ended March 31, 2025.

The company's CEO Tim Cook, after the financial result announcement on July 31, said the majority of the iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 originated from India.

Cook, during the second-quarter earnings call, had announced that all iPhones sold in the US in the June quarter will be shipped from India.

According to an analysis by S&P Global, iPhone sales in the US were 75.9 million units in 2024, with March exports from India at 3.1 million units, suggesting a need to double shipments either through new capacity or redirecting shipments bound for the domestic market.

Apple's supplies within India grew by 21.5 per cent annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, with iPhone 16 being the highest-shipped model across the country during the period.

During the second quarter, Apple's iPhone supplies in India grew 19.7 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, clocking 7.5 per cent market share in the country's smartphone market.

The overall smartphone market in India during the June quarter was led by Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, which captured 19 per cent share, as per IDC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, Acer

Acer eyes No 2 slot in India PC market within three quarters on AI pushpremium

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Bidders file fresh JAL plans as CoC weighs challenge round decision

Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer

FMCG segment seeing 'consumer shift' towards regional brands: Honasa CEO

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma expects China plant to break even at Ebitda level in FY26

initial public offerings, IPO

Listing a reality, possible in 12-18 months: Classic Legends MD Thareja

Topics : Foxconn iPhone iphone manufacturing in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon