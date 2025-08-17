Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Listing a reality, possible in 12-18 months: Classic Legends MD Thareja

Listing a reality, possible in 12-18 months: Classic Legends MD Thareja

The company -- which has an R&D centre for electric vehicles in the UK, supported by the government there, is ready with its electric motorcycle

initial public offerings, IPO

The public listing of Mahindra group-backed Classic Legends, the maker of iconic brands Yezdi, Jawa and BSA, is a reality.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The public listing of Mahindra group-backed Classic Legends, the maker of iconic brands Yezdi, Jawa and BSA, is a reality, and a timeline of 12-18 months is a possibility, as it seeks to create a credible mid-market global brand, according to its MD and co-founder Anupam Thareja.

The company -- which has an R&D centre for electric vehicles in the UK, supported by the government there -- is ready with its electric motorcycle, but will launch it only when the market is ready, especially in terms of charging infrastructure, he told PTI.

When asked if a public listing of Classic Legends is on the distant horizon, Thareja said, "Not at all. In fact, you will be happy and surprised that we just gave stock options...We also have investors in this company. So listing is a reality, and it has nothing to do with unlocking shareholder value. It is the way this is constructed. This is a global company we are creating".

 

Stressing that the company chose to launch the BSA brand first in the UK and then in India, he said, "That is audacity, that is the belief (that we have)...the world needs a credible mid-market motorcycle brand..."  He further said,"...we (will) need capital in the future, but should we have a listed vehicle? 100 per cent and that's not in the distant future by the way".

When asked if the listing can happen in the next 12-18 months, Thareja said, "I don't have the desperate need to raise capital. We are sitting on Rs 875 crore of capital. So, I'm not going to do it just for money, but will it happen in 12 to 18 months? Why not, of course".

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Muted stock market debut for JSW Cement; Regaal Resources booked 159.88x

biotech, research, drug making, science, experiment

Recently listed biotech stock surges 44% against issue price; time to sell?

initial public offerings, IPO

CoinDesk owner Bullish shares indicated to open 62% above IPO price

initial public offerings, IPO

Gem Aromatics sets price band at ₹309-325 per share for ₹451 cr IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 5.94 times on the first day of offer

On the company's electric vehicle plans, Thareja said, "We are ready with our (electric) bike, we can launch as soon as we want, but I don't think the market is ready".

Elaborating, he said, for the type of bikes Classic Legends is into, long range (battery) is required, but battery packs are still expensive, and there are multiple issues related to charging infrastructure and availability of retail financing for electric motorcycles.

He said electric adoption in two-wheelers will be first seen in scooters, followed by commuters, and the premium 'classics' segment is expected to be the last.

Thareja said Classic Legends has "had a very deep relationship" with the UK government, which gave the company 50 per cent grant, under which "whatever money we put they will give us equal money as a grant to set up an electric R&D unit in the UK. That is running and we have an engineering segment in Coventry, which is making electric bikes".

There is a very high probability that the UK will be the first market where the electric bike will be first launched, he said without disclosing details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Used cooking oil to produce sustainable aviation fuel: Indian Oil chairman

Dixon Technology

Dixon Tech, China's HKC form ₹370 cr JV for display module manufacturing

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

M&M shifts gear for global next-gen SUVs, expanding capacity and sitespremium

solar

ACME Solar secures ₹15,000 crore debt funding for greenfield projectspremium

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Marico

Food biz may be bigger than edible oil in 3-4 years, says Marico MD

Topics : IPO stock market listing Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon