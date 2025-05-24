Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / LIC sets Guinness World Record for most life insurance policies in 24 hours

LIC sets Guinness World Record for most life insurance policies in 24 hours

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Saturday said it has earned a Guinness World Record title for most life insurance policies sold in 24 hours.

This historic achievement, verified by Guinness World Records, recognises the extraordinary performance of the corporation's dedicated agency network on January 20, 2025, LIC said in a statement.

On January 20, a total of 4,52,839 agents of LIC successfully completed and issued an astounding 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India, it noted.

This monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within 24 hours, it said.

"It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families," the statement said.

 

The record attempt was the culmination of an initiative by LIC MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty, appealing to every agent to complete at least one policy on 'Mad Million Day' on January 20, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohanty thanked all customers, agents and employees for making 'Mad Million Day' historic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

