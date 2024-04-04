Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GE Aerospace to invest Rs 240 cr to upgrade Pune manufacturing facility

Inaugurated in 2015, the Pune facility produces components for commercial jet engines

H. Lawrence (Larry) Culp, Jr., is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aerospace | Photo: GE Aerospace website

H. Lawrence (Larry) Culp, Jr., is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aerospace | Photo: GE Aerospace website

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GE Aerospace on Thursday announced its plans to invest over Rs 240 crore (around USD 30 million) to upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune.
The investment will be used to add new projects and manufacturing processes in the facility by acquiring machines/equipment and specialised tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Inaugurated in 2015, the Pune facility produces components for commercial jet engines.
 

"This investment helps us to continue our growth in aerospace in India, giving us the resources we need to meet increasing customers' demand," said Amol Nagar, managing director for GE Aerospace's Pune facility.
The components produced at the plant are supplied to GE's global factories where they are used to assemble G90, GEnx, GE 9X commercial jet engines, and the LEAP engines by CFM, which is a GE and Safran joint venture, according to the statement.
The facility has been instrumental in developing local aerospace manufacturing talent having trained over 5,000 people since inception in specialised aerospace precision manufacturing processes, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Not perturbed by Air India's use of Russian airspace: Finnair India head

Airlines can save Rs 1,000 cr annually with use of flexible airspace: Govt

Pakistan condemns Iran's 'violation of its airspace' post missile attacks

Space industry says easing of FDI norms will pave way for innovation

Indian Space Conclave 2023: Global leaders to unite for the Future of Space

Akasa Air regains top spot in on-time performance chart in March

Hiranandani plans to invest Rs 3K cr, expects 25% residential biz growth

Poonawalla Fincorp's AUM surges 54% in Q4FY24, hits Rs 24,800 crore

HDFC Bank's gross advances surge 55.4% to Rs 25.08 trn in Q4 FY24

Dabur flags sluggish demand in Q4, indicates slowing revenue; shares drop

Topics : aerospace Airspace Space startup Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon