GE Aerospace to invest Rs 240 cr to upgrade Pune manufacturing facility

H. Lawrence (Larry) Culp, Jr., is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aerospace | Photo: GE Aerospace website

GE Aerospace on Thursday announced its plans to invest over Rs 240 crore (around USD 30 million) to upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune.

The investment will be used to add new projects and manufacturing processes in the facility by acquiring machines/equipment and specialised tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products, the company said in a statement.

Inaugurated in 2015, the Pune facility produces components for commercial jet engines.





"This investment helps us to continue our growth in aerospace in India, giving us the resources we need to meet increasing customers' demand," said Amol Nagar, managing director for GE Aerospace's Pune facility.

The components produced at the plant are supplied to GE's global factories where they are used to assemble G90, GEnx, GE 9X commercial jet engines, and the LEAP engines by CFM, which is a GE and Safran joint venture, according to the statement.

The facility has been instrumental in developing local aerospace manufacturing talent having trained over 5,000 people since inception in specialised aerospace precision manufacturing processes, it said.