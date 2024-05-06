Business Standard
Genpact partners with TeamLease to hire over 5,000 graduate apprentices

Apprenticeships have emerged as indispensable talent supply chain interventions across various industries, specifically in the last 4-5 years

However, the skill deficit of 3.85 million is a looming threat that IT and BPM businesses must address as a matter of importance, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice-President Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta said in a statement.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship (TLDA) on Monday said it has joined hands with global professional services and solutions firm Genpact under which the latter will employ over 5,000 graduate apprentices through the Ministry of Education apprenticeship programme.
Apprenticeships have emerged as indispensable talent supply chain interventions across various industries, specifically in the last 4-5 years. However, the skill deficit of 3.85 million is a looming threat that IT and BPM businesses must address as a matter of importance, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice-President Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta said in a statement.
"In collaboration with Genpact, who will employ 5,000 graduate apprentices, we are committed to bridging the skill gap that will provide aspiring professionals with practical, hands-on training and supervision, ensuring they flourish in a tough environment and build successful careers," he added.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

