Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gensol Engineering wins bidding for Rs 1,340 cr energy storage project

The project will deliver 250 MW/500 MWh energy for two charge/discharge cycles per day

battery lithium

The project will supply electricity on an 'on-demand' basis to Gujarat State's DISCOMs during peak and off-peak hours, thereby extending renewable energy availability beyond solar hours. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said it has emerged as a successful bidder for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's 250 MW (500 MWh) Battery Energy Storage Project worth Rs 1,340 crore.
The project will supply electricity on an 'on-demand' basis to Gujarat State's DISCOMs during peak and off-peak hours, thereby extending renewable energy availability beyond solar hours, fulfilling energy storage purchase obligations, and enhancing grid resilience, a company statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the statement, Gensol Engineering -- a pioneer in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and electric mobility sector -- emerged as a successful bidder for 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).
 
The project will deliver 250 MW/500 MWh energy for two charge/discharge cycles per day.
Gensol Engineering Managing Director Anmol Singh Jaggi said in the statement, "Securing this project enables us to make a significant impact on the Indian energy market while solidifying our position as a leading industry player in the renewable energy landscape, propelling the future of BESS in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gensol group energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon