Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Geotropy Iceland to set up Rs 8 cr CA store for apple growers in Kinnaur

The CA store would have a storage capacity of 1,000 tonnes and would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore

Apple Fruit

Apple Fruit

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Iceland-based company Geotropy Iceland would set up a controlled atmosphere (CA) store at Tapri in Kinnaur district on a pilot basis using innovative geothermal technology, benefitting local apple growers, officials said on Saturday.
A pact was inked between the state government and the company in this regard, in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a statement issued here said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Managing Director of Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC), Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, and Chairman of the Geotropy Iceland, Thomas Ottohansson.
The CA store would have a storage capacity of 1,000 tonnes and would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.
The state government would provide all possible assistance to the company for realising this project, as geothermal energy was a renewable source that minimises greenhouse gas emissions, the chief minister said..
The adoption of geothermal technology is useful in reducing carbon footprints, aligning with the state government's goal to preserve the environment. I am hopeful that the first geothermal technology-based CA store would be complete within a period of one year, he added.
In the times to come, additional geothermal technology-based CA stores would be established in the Sutlej Valley area, the chief Minister said and directed the concerned officials to explore the possibilities of utilising this new age technology for electricity generation in the state.
The chairman of the company Thomas Ottohansson provided insights into the project, underscoring the advantages of employing geothermal technology for the storage facility.

Also Read

Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iMac now available for purchase in India

1 dead, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road; shops damaged

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

ED files prosecution complaint against Met Technologies director, 8 others

Sebi orders Jakraya Sugar, its directors to refund investors' money

Favouritism allegations are an attempt to delay Dharavi project: DRP

SpaceX prepares for its mega rocket for second test flight from South Texas

Musk's X to file 'thermonuclear' lawsuit against media watchdog: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Fruit Iceland Shimla

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon