Parliament panel calls for global promotion of Indian leather products

A parliamentary standing committee on commerce has recommended that the government take proactive measures to promote the ‘Make in India’ brand for traditional Indian leather products to help them achieve global recognition and prevent their imitation by international brands, as in the recent case of Kolhapuri chappals.
“The Committee recommends that the Department take proactive measures to promote the ‘Make in India’ brand for traditional Indian leather products. This will help gain global recognition for these products, safeguard the rights of local artisans, and prevent their imitation or misuse by international brands as was reported in the case of Kolhapuri chappals,” it said.
Italian luxury fashion label Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection featured models wearing footwear resembling Kolhapuri chappals during Milan Fashion Week in June. It did not credit India as the source of inspiration. However, in July, a team from the luxury brand visited Maharashtra’s Kolhapur to understand the craft of making Kolhapuri footwear.
The committee also recommended that the ‘Focus Product Scheme for Footwear and Leather Sectors’, announced in the Union Budget, be finalised and implemented at the earliest with “unambiguous and practical guidelines”.
“The scheme should take a complete view of the sector by supporting all parts of the value chain, including components, design and machinery for both leather and non-leather footwear. To make the scheme more effective, the Department should set up regular reviews, encourage better coordination between agencies and applicants, and create a support system to address challenges faced during implementation,” the report said.
India’s leather industry is highly labour intensive, generating employment for over 4.42 million people, with 40 per cent of them being women.
The committee also suggested leveraging existing free trade agreements (FTAs) with Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to increase exports of leather and leather products, while prioritising new trade agreements with key markets such as the European Union (EU).
The Export Promotion Mission (EPM) announced in the Union Budget earlier this year can play a pivotal role in undertaking large-scale export promotion activities in major markets and exploring potential markets, the report said.