Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark, Cosmo get MHRA nod to market acne treatment medication in UK

Glenmark, Cosmo get MHRA nod to market acne treatment medication in UK

As part of the agreement inked in September 2023, Glenmark in-licensed the product from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for distribution in Europe and South Africa

medicine, Drugs

Acne vulgaris is one of the most common skin conditions, impacting more than 90 per cent of the world's population at some point in their lives | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Ireland-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV have received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market a product for the treatment of acne vulgaris in the United Kingdom.

In a joint statement, the companies said they have received approval for Winlevi, a topical treatment for acne vulgaris in patients aged 12 years and older.

As part of the agreement inked in September 2023, Glenmark in-licensed the product from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for distribution in Europe and South Africa.

"Our partnership with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals plays an important role in enabling us to expand our dermatology portfolio, and we are proud to offer this new treatment to market that can improve the quality of life for those living with acne," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President & Business Head - Europe and Emerging Markets Christoph Stoller said.

 

Cosmo CEO Giovanni Di Napoli said the milestone underscores the company's commitment, alongside Glenmark, to provide patients with breakthrough solutions that address the physical symptoms of acne.

Acne vulgaris is one of the most common skin conditions, impacting more than 90 per cent of the world's population at some point in their lives.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.70 per cent down at Rs 1,514.05 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Infosys

Trainees in tears as Infosys mass firings leave their careers in limbo

Zepto

Zepto Cafe hits 75,000 daily orders, marking a 50% month-on-month surge

clinical trials

Biovet's LSD vaccine for lumpy skin disease gets CDSCO's approval

Justin Hotard, Nokia CEO

Nokia picks Intel's AI and data center leader Justin Hotard as new CEO

Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy secures $1 billion fund in phased debt financing

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals dermatology Cosmetic Dermatology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon