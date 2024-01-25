Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Glenmark expands global reach with cancer drug Envafolimab agreement

Envafolimab is a first-in-class PD-L1 inhibitor, a type of immunotherapy drug that harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Specialty S.A, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, today announced a partnership with Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals and 3D Medicines (Beijing) to bring the innovative cancer drug Envafolimab to patients across India, Asia Pacific, West Asia, Africa, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Latin America.

Under the agreement, Glenmark S.A will receive exclusive rights to develop, register, and commercialise Envafolimab for cancer treatment in specified territories. Jiangsu Alphamab will remain the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of the drug.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The agreement includes an upfront payment to Jiangsu Alphamab of a low double-digit million US dollar amount up to launch on behalf of the licensors, followed by milestone payments based on sales performance and a royalty fee. The exact figures were not disclosed.

Commenting on this, Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stated, “This is an important milestone for Glenmark, as through this transformational deal, we gain access to the first recombinant humanised single domain antibody against PD-L1 in a subcutaneous formulation for a wide territory globally. We are excited at the opportunity to take this innovative immuno-oncology product to cancer patients across the emerging markets and meaningfully contribute towards improving their access to potentially life-saving treatments.”

Envafolimab is a first-in-class PD-L1 inhibitor, a type of immunotherapy drug that harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer. It has already been approved in China and has shown promising results in clinical trials for various cancer types. The product has already benefited over 30,000 patients in China.

Envafolimab is currently being investigated in clinical trials for additional cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer. The success of this partnership could pave the way for Glenmark to bring these potential future therapies to emerging markets as well.




Also Read

Nirma emerges as frontrunner for Glenmark's API arm as bid deadline ends

Nirma to tap into own funds, debt to buy Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Pharma to sell 75% stake in GLS to Nirma for Rs 5,651 crore

Glenmark Pharma slips 5% on inking deal to sell 75% stake GLS to Nirma

Cancer cases up 79% among under-50 in past 30 years, reveals study

Air India to induct 68 new aircraft in 2024, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Court allows Jet founder Goyal to undergo colonoscopy at private hospital

Personal information of 750 mn Indians up for sale on dark web: CloudSEK

Adani Power inks pact to sell stake in 2 arms to AdaniConnex for Rs 540 cr

SJVN bags solar project worth Rs 550 cr from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals cancer drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon