Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GMR Hyderabad Airport to acquire full control of logistics JV for ₹41 cr

GMR Hyderabad Airport to acquire full control of logistics JV for ₹41 cr

For the transaction, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has entered into a share purchase agreement with other shareholders

GMR Airports

The transaction will be in furtherance to GMR Hyderabad International Airport's strategy of airport land development at Hyderabad. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GMR Airports Ltd on Wednesday said its subsidiary GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd will buy 70 per cent stake in its associate company ESR GMR Logistics Park Pvt Ltd for a little over Rs 41 crore.

GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd (GHAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, already holds 30 per cent stake in ESR GMR Logistics Park Pvt Ltd (EGLPPL).

For the transaction, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has entered into a share purchase agreement with other shareholders.

"Upon conclusion of the transaction, EGLPPL would become a wholly owned subsidiary of GHIAL," a regulatory filing said.

EGLPPL, an associate company of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, is into development of warehousing and logistics park in Hyderabad.

 

The transaction will be in furtherance to GMR Hyderabad International Airport's strategy of airport land development at Hyderabad such as building and creating diversified asset portfolios of industrial & warehousing, commercial, hospitality and retail, that assist the overall airport and aid socio economic development of the region, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumJio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

Jio Platforms finds the right signal with 'non-connectivity' ventures

Tata Sons, Tata group

Tata Sons may infuse capital into Tata Tele as AGR dues cross Rs 19,000 cr

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman meets UP CM, discusses investment, industrial growth

PremiumFortis Healthcare

IHH's move to seek increased damages may not affect Fortis expansion plans

IndiGo

IndiGo says Delhi-Srinagar flight encountered sudden hailstorm

Topics : GMR Airports Hyderabad logistics parks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMI vs DC LIVE ScoreHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon