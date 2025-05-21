Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons Chairman meets UP CM, discusses investment, industrial growth

Tata Sons Chairman meets UP CM, discusses investment, industrial growth

CM Adityanath lauded the Tata Group's "extensive investments" in UP and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a conducive industrial environment

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The meeting centred around industrial development, investment promotion, and future strategies for the state, with detailed discussions on positioning UP as an ideal destination for domestic and international investors, as per the government statement.

A key focus was the progress of the proposed "Temple Architecture Museum" project in Ayodhya, envisioned to preserve the state's religious and cultural heritage while significantly boosting tourism, it stated.

"The discussion also covered the Jewar Airport project, which is expected to bring transformative economic and commercial growth to Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, talks were held regarding the potential establishment of an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling) facility for Air India, which would enhance the state's aviation services sector and generate thousands of employment opportunities," the statement said.

 

CM Adityanath lauded the Tata Group's "extensive investments" in UP and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a conducive industrial environment, continuous improvement, and streamlined administration for investors.

"Had a productive meeting with Shri N. Chandrasekaran Ji to accelerate UP's industrial development. Tata Group's growing partnership with Uttar Pradesh will drive employment and economic growth in state," Adityanath posted on X late in the evening.

The chief minister encouraged Tata Sons to expand their investment footprint in the state, particularly by setting up a global captive centre in Lucknow, the statement noted.

This initiative is expected to create high-tech and skill-based jobs, facilitate youth skill development, and promote economic empowerment, it added.

Chandrasekaran praised Uttar Pradesh government for its industry-friendly policies, infrastructure advancements, and the rapidly developing positive investment ecosystem, according to the statement.

He assured active collaboration between the Tata Group and the state government to establish Uttar Pradesh as a premier investment hub.

He also emphasised that the state will play a pivotal role in Tata Sons' upcoming projects, according to the statement.

Tata Projects is the EPC contractor for the development of the Jewar Airport, or the Noida International Airport, which is coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Tata Sons Uttar Pradesh N Chandrasekaran

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

