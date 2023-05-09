NCLT to issue crisis-hit Go First's insolvency order on Wednesday



The airline, widely known as Go First, filed for bankruptcy protection last week, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neo planes. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will give an order on Go Airlines (India) Ltd's insolvency case on Wednesday, according to a notice on the tribunal's website on Tuesday.



This comes a day after leasing companies Sky High XCV Leasing Company, ACG Aircraft Leasing, SFV Aircraft Holdings and others submitted requests to the regulator to take back at least 13 planes, according to the notices. More lessors of India's Go First asked the country's aviation regulator on Tuesday to de-register at least three aircraft of the cash-strapped company which filed for bankruptcy last week, according to notices on the regulator's website.



"The problem with Go Air is that their flights are run on engines of Pratt & Whitney which is facing management issues since after COVID-19...So (engine) manufacturing is not happening at the pace that it should," Singh said on Monday. Deputy Aviation Minister V.K. Singh told news agency ANI that the government has previously held talks with U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney to resolve the issue at the airline, which until recently was India's fourth-largest by passengers flown.

