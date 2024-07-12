Godrej develops India's first indigenous mosquito repellent molecule

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Friday announced that it has developed ‘Renofluthrin’ - a patented mosquito repellent molecule and has integrated it into its household insecticide products.

This innovation in the household insecticides space comes after 15 years in the country.

“This innovation promises a significant leap in mosquito control, boasting double the effectiveness of existing liquid vaporiser solutions,” Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer at GCPL, said at a press conference.

Renofluthrin has been developed in collaboration with GCPL's partner, Shogun, following a decade of research and investment, but the company did not disclose the amount spent on developing the molecule.

GCPL holds exclusive rights to use Renofluthrin in its products for six to eight years.

GCPL has integrated Renofluthrin into their Goodknight Flash liquid vaporiser and their agarbatti and they will incorporate this molecule across all their product range for the household insecticide segment in the upcoming months. Their liquid vaporiser maintains competitive pricing to attract both budget-conscious and premium consumers.

The household insecticides category in India is around Rs 6,000 crore and the illegal agarbattis market is around Rs 1,500 crore, Sitapati said. He added at the conference that the company holds a 50 per cent market share in the category.

Sitapati added, “We hope we are able to increase our market share with introducing this molecule in our products.”

“The influx of illegal agarbattis containing harmful Chinese molecules has disrupted the market. These cheaper options, while more effective, are unsafe. To counter this, we've launched a new agarbatti with a safe and effective R&F formula at the same price point as local, potentially illegal, alternatives. We believe this will incentivise a shift back towards safer electric formats, a trend that has stalled due to the cheaper, albeit unsafe, illegal options,” Sitapati said while discussing the challenges of illegal agarbatti competition.

This development aims to tackle the prevalent issue of unsafe and unreliable mosquito repellents, especially incense sticks (agarbattis) containing unregistered chemicals from China, Sitapati said.

He also said, “We are very confident that we will do well in it simply because it's a branded safe product being advertised, and this is a more profitable part of our business compared to incense sticks.”

Renofluthrin is targeting common mosquito species such as Anopheles, Aedes, and Culex to reduce the incidence of diseases like malaria and dengue, GCPL said in its release.

While talking about rural demand, Sitapati said, “I am seeing some green shoots. I also think the government is cognizant of reviving consumption in rural. I'm quite optimistic of a revival.”

He also said that monsoons also seem quite good.

He explained that the slowdown is less to do with urban and rural and more to do with lower income and one is lower and unorganised income. “The organised sector is fine. The unorganised rural, urban, so rural, almost all of it is unorganised.”

Adding that there is an issue at the bottom of the pyramid even in urban. “This is a post-Covid issue, we thought it would go away pretty soon, but it hasn’t yet,” he said.

While talking about the upcoming budget, he added that the focused stimulus on reviving consumption is required in this budget.