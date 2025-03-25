Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Hyderabad

Godrej Properties sells homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Hyderabad

The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold over 300 homes at Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet, which marked the developer's entry into the city

Godrej Properties

Earlier in February, Godrej Properties sold another Rs 1,000 crore worth of inventory in Pune. Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore with a total area of about 0.84 million square feet (msf) in its Godrej Madison Avenue project in Kokapet in Hyderabad, which marked the Mumbai-based developer’s entry into the city.
 
The project was launched in January 2025 and since then, the company has managed to sell over 300 homes.
 
Kokapet is one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after residential and commercial hubs. The area offers connectivity to Outer Ring Road, financial district - Gachibowli, and HITEC City.
 
Earlier, the company stated that the project has an estimated booking value of around Rs 1,300 crore. The project has about 1.2 msf of saleable area. It offers premium 3 and 4 BHK residential apartments. 
 

Also Read

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires around 10-acre land in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

Godrej Properties

Godrej Prop sells Pune homes worth Rs 1,000 cr within 4 months of land buy

Godrej & Boyce

Godrej Properties denies violations, surprised by FIR on Chandigarh project

Pirojsha Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Properties

Housing demand strong in major cities, but euphoria easing: Pirojsha Godrej

india3dvillagodrejprop

India's first 3D printed villa is here: Godrej Prop builds it in 4 months

 
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said, “We are thrilled with the response to our first project in Hyderabad. This success reiterates the huge growth opportunity available to Godrej Properties in Hyderabad and the strong demand for premium residential developments in Kokapet.”
 
Besides, in 2024, Kokapet saw 1,506 new sales transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,869 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics platform.
 
In 2024, the homes were sold at an average rate of Rs 12,585 per square foot in Kokapet. In 2024, the price declined by 1.9 per cent.
 
Pandey also informed that the company aims to expand its presence in the city and will be launching another project shortly.
 
Additionally, earlier in February, the company sold another Rs 1,000 crore worth of inventory in Pune.
 
Previously, Godrej Properties’ profit attributable to equity holders in the third quarter ending December 2024 (Q3 FY25) increased by 161.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 162.64 crore.
 
However, the company’s sales declined by 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,446 crore. Despite the decline, the company delivered sales of more than Rs 5,000 crore for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarterly basis, sales were up by 4.8 per cent.

More From This Section

Adit Bhansali and Aayush Bhansa, Founders, Firefly Diamonds

Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand FireFly raises $3 mn in funding

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG website

Lender SMFG raises $175 mn through ECB facility on a fully hedged basis

IndusInd Bank

PwC may submit report on IndusInd's accounting discrepancies on Mar 28

Avanti Birla

HIL Limited rebrands as BirlaNu, unveils $150 mn global expansion plan

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T-Cloudfiniti partners with three AI startups to drive digital innovation

Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Hyderabad home sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon