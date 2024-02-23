Goldman Sachs downgrades ratings on shares of SBI, ICICI, YES Bank

Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs downgraded ratings on the shares of State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank from 'buy' to 'neutral', citing potential downsides of 4 per cent and an upside of 3 per cent, respectively.

YES Bank has been downgraded from 'neutral' to 'sell', with a projected downside of 37 per cent, while Bajaj Finance has been upgraded from 'sell' to 'neutral', with a modest upside of 2 per cent. Additionally, the firm reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on HDFC Bank, projecting an upside of 33 per cent.

The firm said that the era of the Goldilocks period, characterised by robust growth and strong or visible profitability, has come to a close for the near term in the financial sector. Additionally, it highlighted the escalating headwinds facing the Indian financial services sector.

Key challenges include mounting pressure on the cost of funds, driven by structural funding issues, and escalating concerns regarding rising consumer leverage. These factors pose significant potential challenges to asset quality, particularly in unsecured lending, potentially leading to increased credit costs. Moreover, financial institutions are likely to experience heightened pressure on operating costs due to elevated wage inflation. Additionally, there is a pressing need for banks to expand their distribution networks to facilitate future deposit growth.

Indian banks experienced significant expansion in Return on Assets (ROA) from FY20 to the third quarter of FY24. However, the trend of ROA growth is expected start moderating for several reasons, the firm said. The persistent pressure on margins is expected to continue into FY25, and the pace of loan growth is expected to slow down as loan-deposit ratios become stretched. Additionally, the sector will need to focus on rebalancing its balance-sheet mix and investing in capacity building, factors that are likely to keep cost-to-income levels elevated.

The report said that in this scenario, all players in the sector are confronted with the challenge of either maintaining market share or sacrificing margins. This dilemma is further complicated by the backdrop of stronger balance sheets across the banking system.