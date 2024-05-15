Business Standard
Google's new project Astra represents future of AI-powered assistants

According to Google, some features of Project Astra could come to Gemini, the company's powerful AI model, toward the later half of this year

Google

Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

By Davey Alba and Julia Love

Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday showed off Project Astra, an aspirational AI agent that the company says represents the future of artificial intelligence-powered assistants: AI that can react to the world like people do, remembering what it “sees” and “hears” in order to answer questions about the scene around it.
 
During its annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, Google demonstrated how such an agent might work.


A prerecorded video showed an employee walking through the office as the AI assistant used the phone’s camera to “see,” responding to questions about what was in the scene. The program correctly answered a question about which London neighborhood the office was located in, based on the view from the window, and also told the employee where she had left her glasses.

According to Google, some features of Project Astra could come to Gemini, the company’s powerful AI model, toward the later half of this year. 
First Published: May 15 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

