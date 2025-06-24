Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt cancels Pankaj Dwivedi's appointment as Union Bank executive director

Govt cancels Pankaj Dwivedi's appointment as Union Bank executive director

In an unusual step, the Centre cancels Pankaj Dwivedi's appointment as Union Bank ED without citing a reason, following reports of a pending sexual harassment chargesheet

Union Bank

Dwivedi who was a general manager in Punjab & Sind Bank was appointed as executive director of Union Bank in March last year, for a period of three years. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an unprecedented move, the government has cancelled the appointment of Pankaj Dwivedi, one of the executive directors of state-owned Union Bank of India.
 
“We wish to inform you that the Central Government … has cancelled the appointment of Shri Pankaj Dwivedi as Executive Director of Union Bank of India and consequently he ceases to be the Executive Director of the Bank with immediate effect,” Union Bank informed the exchanges on Monday. The bank did not cite any reason for the government’s decision. 
 
Dwivedi who was a general manager in Punjab & Sind Bank was appointed as executive director of Union Bank in March last year, for a period of three years. He is likely to revert to his parent bank (Punjab & Sind Bank) as general manger, two public sector bank executives said.
 
 
According to media reports, the Delhi High Court, in August last year while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by a woman against Dwivedi’s appointment, questioned his appointment AS ED despite a sexual harassment chargesheet pending against him. 
 

Topics : Union Bank Banks Banking Industry

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

