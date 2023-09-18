close
Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

The due date for furnishing audit reports by companies who need to get their accounts audited has been extended by one month till October 31

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
The government on Monday extended the due date for filing income tax returns by companies by one month till November 30.
Also, the due date for furnishing audit reports by companies who need to get their accounts audited has been extended by one month till October 31.
"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income in Form ITR-7 for Assessment Year 2023-24, which is 31.10.2023 is extended to 30.11.2023, the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax tax income tax returns

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

