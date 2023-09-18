Maharashtra govt issues order for implementation 'adopt a school' scheme

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order for the implementation of its 'Adopt a School' scheme.

Any individual, organisation or private enterprise having SEBI registered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) certificate can adopt a school currently run by the state government, Zilla Parishad or municipal councils irrespective of its medium of instruction, the order from the state's school education said.

Those adopting schools can also add a name of its choice to the existing name of the school for the given period, the government resolution said, adding that period of adoption could be for five or ten years only.

"For schools located in A and B category municipal corporations such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or Pune Municipal Corporation, those seeking to adopt will have to pay Rs 2 crore for five years or Rs 3 crore for 10 years," an official said.

The money will be utilised for physical infrastructure, including repair works of school building, colouring, providing toilets, creating infrastructure and buying sports equipment, he added.

As per the GR, the decision was taken to achieve the targets mentioned in National Education Policy 2020.

Also Read Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk Eye on CSR Part-II: FY22 spend near target, thanks to white knights CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data Schools, colleges to stay shut in Noida on Sept 22 due to MotoGP, UP ITS Microsoft's chief product exec behind Surface devices to step down Top 10 epicenters make 80% of total cybercrime in India, says report Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, 10 dead in rain-related incidents Karnataka's Hoysala temples inscribed on Unesco World Heritage List