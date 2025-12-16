Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Govt reappoints Ashwini Tewari as SBI managing director till December 2027

Govt reappoints Ashwini Tewari as SBI managing director till December 2027

Earlier this week, the government appointed Ravi Ranjan as managing director with effect from December 15, 2025, till September 30, 2028

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has re-appointed Ashwini Kumar Tewari as managing director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI) for another term from January 27, 2026, to December 31, 2027. His term was scheduled to end in January 2026. Tewari currently oversees corporate banking and subsidiaries at SBI.
 
Earlier this week, the government appointed Ravi Ranjan as managing director with effect from December 15, 2025, till September 30, 2028.
 
With this, all four MD positions at SBI have now been filled. SBI is currently headed by chairman CS Setty and four managing directors—Ashwini Kumar Tewari; Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, who oversees international banking, global markets and technology; Rama Mohan Rao Amara, in charge of retail business and operations; and Ravi Ranjan, who will handle risk, compliance and the stressed assets resolution group (SARG).
 
 
Tewari has over three decades of experience with SBI, having joined the bank in 1991 as a probationary officer. He has previously served as managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Cards & Payment Services. Tewari has also been the country head of SBI’s US operations, managing branches in major cities such as New York and Chicago, and has held senior leadership roles in international banking across East Asia.

More From This Section

Apple

Apple exports record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India in Novemberpremium

JP Morgan

US banking giant JP MorganChase to set up Asia's largest GCC in Indiapremium

Saregama

Saregama India to invest ₹325 cr in Bhansali Productions to boost business

HDFC Bank

RBI gives nod to HDFC Bank's arms to acquire up to 9.5% in IndusInd Bank

Vedanta

Vedanta's demerger plan gets NCLT nod; can now split business into 5 units

Topics : State Bank of India YONO sbi Leadership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon