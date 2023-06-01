Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr



Gagan Banga, vice chairman and managing director of Indiabulls Housing Fina­nce, said disbursements in the second half would average about Rs 1,300-Rs 1,400 crore a month. After stabilising its assets under management (AUM) in the fourth quarter ended March, Indiabulls Housing Finance expects to scale up monthly disbursements to Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 crore from Rs 800 crore now to grow the overall AUM by March 2024. It will also go for rebranding to reflect a shift from promoter driven entity to institutional character.



From a sharp decline, the book has flattened out over the last six months. If the co-lending platform at Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) for the wholesale side is to grow to a level where opportunity exists, then restarting of growth can happen much faster, perhaps by a quarter or so. Not much faster, Banga said in analyst call. “The moment it goes above Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 crore per month level, we will start re-growing, net of the money that comes back on retail and wholesale side,” Banga said in an analyst call. The book will be flattish over the next six months.



As for recoveries from stressed loan pool, he said in the last five years, Indiabulls Housing has built a pool of over Rs 10,000 crore of assets comprising non-performing and written-off loans from the wholesale book. Over the course of last five years, the balance sheet which was Rs 1,32,000 crore at end of March 2018 has run down by 43 per cent to Rs 75,000 crore. This all happened by loans coming back.

The lender would focus on institutionalisation. The corporate identity (name logo etc.) will be changed to reflect institutional character of the company; coupled with lower gearing and higher capital adequacy will lead to a greater comfort to lenders and rating agencies. The reorganisation and rebranding are subject to requisite approvals with a tentative timeline of 120 days, it added. The recovery from this portfolio has been to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in the last five years and confident to recover another Rs 2,500 crore in six quarters. The recovery would be Rs 400-500 crore per quarter.

Nabard withdraws Rs 5,000-crore bond offering ahead of MPC meet

Ahead of monetary policy review next week, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Thursday withdrew its proposed bond offering to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore. The tenor of bond offering was 41 months, with a base issue of Rs 2,000 crore and green shoe of Rs 3,000 crore. Bond market sources said there was no pressure on yields to move up and liquidity in the market was expected to improve incrementally as deposits built up on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note. Also, the commentary in the review by the Monetary Policy Committee next week will be crucial for the trajectory of pricing of bonds.

