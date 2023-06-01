close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr

From a sharp decline, the book has flattened out over the last six months

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Indiabulls Housing Finance

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After stabilising its assets under management (AUM) in the fourth quarter ended March, Indiabulls Housing Finance expects to scale up monthly disbursements to Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 crore from Rs 800 crore now to grow the overall AUM by March 2024. It will also go for rebranding to reflect a shift from promoter driven entity to institutional character.
Gagan Banga, vice chairman and managing director of Indiabulls Housing Fina­nce, said disbursements in the second half would average about Rs 1,300-Rs 1,400 crore a month. 

“The moment it goes above Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 crore per month level, we will start re-growing, net of the money that comes back on retail and wholesale side,” Banga said in an analyst call. The book will be flattish over the next six months. 
From a sharp decline, the book has flattened out over the last six months. If the co-lending platform at Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) for the wholesale side is to grow to a level where opportunity exists, then restarting of growth can happen much faster, perhaps by a quarter or so. Not much faster, Banga said in analyst call.

Over the course of last five years, the balance sheet which was Rs 1,32,000 crore at end of March 2018 has run down by 43 per cent to Rs 75,000 crore. This all happened by loans coming back.
As for recoveries from stressed loan pool, he said in the last five years, Indiabulls Housing has built a pool of over Rs 10,000 crore of assets comprising non-performing and written-off loans from the wholesale book.

Also Read

Exchanges reclassify Sameer Gehlaut's stake as 'public'; stock falls 5%

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit falls 14% to Rs 263 crore

Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

Meesho becomes world's fastest shopping app to cross 500 mn downloads

Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

Adani terminates deal to acquire Macquarie's toll road portfolio in AP, Guj

Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects


The recovery from this portfolio has been to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in the last five years and confident to recover another Rs 2,500 crore in six quarters. The recovery would be Rs 400-500 crore per quarter.
The lender would focus on institutionalisation. The corporate identity (name logo etc.) will be changed to reflect institutional character of the company; coupled with lower gearing and higher capital adequacy will lead to a greater comfort to lenders and rating agencies. The reorganisation and rebranding are subject to requisite approvals with a tentative timeline of 120 days, it added.
Nabard withdraws Rs 5,000-crore bond offering ahead of MPC meet

Ahead of monetary policy review next week, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Thursday withdrew its proposed bond offering to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore. The tenor of bond offering was 41 months, with a base issue of Rs 2,000 crore and green shoe of Rs 3,000 crore. Bond market sources said there was no pressure on yields to move up and liquidity in the market was expected to improve incrementally as deposits built up on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note. Also, the commentary in the review by the Monetary Policy Committee next week will be crucial for the trajectory of pricing of bonds.   

Indiabulls Hous.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited assets under management

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court directs SpiceJet

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
3 min read

Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance
3 min read

TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

Rituparna Chakraborty
1 min read

Meesho becomes world's fastest shopping app to cross 500 mn downloads

Meesho app
3 min read

Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

Google, alphabet
3 min read

Most Popular

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon