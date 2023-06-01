close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court directs SpiceJet

Maninder Singh, a senior advocate from Karanjawala & Co, further argued that the amount of Rs. 75 crore had not been deposited yet, resulting in an increased interest liability of Rs 380 crore

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi High Court on May 29 ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to its former promoter, Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group, and asked the airline to submit an affidavit of assets within four weeks.
Justice Yogesh Khanna of Delhi High Court recently issued the order on the execution petition filed by Maran's firm Kal Airways Pvt Ltd. The order rejected the claims of Spicejet and directed them to pay the entire arbitral award to Kal. The court also instructed Spicejet to file an Affidavit of Assets within a specified time frame.

Kal Airways had argued that Spicejet had failed to comply with the Delhi High Court order of November 4, 2020 by not filing the affidavit of assets. 
Additionally, Spicejet was directed to pay an amount of Rs. 242 crore within three weeks from September 2, 2020. Spicejet sought to modify this order, but their application was rejected. They then challenged these orders before the Supreme Court, which directed them on February 13, 2023, to encash the bank guarantee and pay the specified amount directly to Kal Airways. Spicejet was also required to pay an additional amount of Rs 75 crore to Kal Airways within three months, as the liability for interest.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for KAL, had told the HC that the amount of Rs 75 crores had not been deposited yet, resulting in an increased interest liability of Rs 380 crores. Therefore, KAL had insisted on compliance with the order passed by the Supreme Court, he said. 
Senior Counsel Sandeep Sethi, representing Spicejet, said that Spicejet had already paid a principal amount of Rs 579.08 crore and had applied to the Supreme Court for a three-month extension to make the payment of Rs 75 crores specifically for the interest. Sethi requested the Delhi High Court to not pass an order to direct Spicejet to deposit the remaining balance amount. 

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy

SpiceJet tanks 19%, crashes to near 8-year low on heavy volumes

SpiceJet approves slump sale of cargo biz, raising Rs 2,500 cr via QIB

Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr

TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

Meesho becomes world's fastest shopping app to cross 500 mn downloads

Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

Adani terminates deal to acquire Macquarie's toll road portfolio in AP, Guj


Singh, meanwhile, argued that the timeline for the payment of the interest amount had already been determined by the Supreme Court, and so the Delhi HC has no authority to extend the time limit.
"The arguments of the decree-holder (KAL) appears plausible as admittedly there is no modification of order dated 13.02.2023 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, hence it need to be followed," the Delhi High Court said. 

Observing this, the court told Spicejet to deposit the entire outstanding amount of Rs 380 crore. 
"The judgment debtor(Spicejet) had failed to pay an amount of Rs.75.00 crores to decree-holder, hence in terms of para 15(ii) of the order dated 13.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, there is no other alternative except to call upon the judgment debtors to deposit the entire outstanding amount qua interest forthwith, thus so directed. Affidavit of assets be also filed within four weeks from today(May 29, 2023)," the order read. 

Commenting on the case, a Spicejet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet is already in discussions with Mr. Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways for comprehensive settlement of the matter. We are confident of resolving the same mutually as we have already paid the entire principal amount of Rs 578 crore earlier awarded by the Arbitral Tribunal.
Topics : SpiceJet Delhi High Court

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court directs SpiceJet

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
3 min read

Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance
3 min read

TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

Rituparna Chakraborty
1 min read

Meesho becomes world's fastest shopping app to cross 500 mn downloads

Meesho app
3 min read

Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

Google, alphabet
3 min read

Most Popular

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon