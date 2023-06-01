TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down

Rituparna Chakraborty co-founder and executive director of TeamLease has stepped down from her ‘executive’ role on May 31. In her LinkedIn post she updated that after 25 years, she is taking a break.
“It’s been an epic journey co-creating an organisation and scaling it to unimaginable growth, something which happens to you probably once in a lifetime. However, for me it is time for a break (and not retirement). Have been on the treadmill nonstop for nearly 25 years (35 maybe in learning years) and hence needed a hiatus. Travel, meet new people, read, write more and follow up on passions which have been on cold storage for long,” she wrote.
However, she said that post her break she will continue to be focused on creating more formal jobs, women at work, work with dignity and recognition and lifelong learning.
“TeamLease is in great hands now with leaders I respect and well on track to Putting India to Work and as Co-Founder I shall continue playing my role in it on corporate governance. And I shall continue to speak in public on Economy, Employment, Employability and Tech,” she added.