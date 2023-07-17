NRI Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners, which has in recent times poured in billions of dollars in Adani Group firms after the Hindenburg report, has now invested around Rs. 2,400 crore in Ramdev-led fast-moving consumer goods firm Patanjali Foods, according to a BSE notice. In the offer of sale (OFS), the GQG Group picked a 5.96 per cent stake or 21.5 million shares in the FMCG company.The floor price for the deal was kept at Rs. 1,000 per share but the allotment to non-retail investors was done at a share price of Rs. 1,103.80. As a result, GQG's investment in the Yoga guru led-company would be worth around Rs. 2,400 crore.