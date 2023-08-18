GQG Partners makes hefty gains in markets on Adani group's investments

The contrarian investment by GQG Partners, the Australia-listed investment fund, in shares of the Adani group since March this year, appears to have reaped significant rewards, with the fund making a 36.6 per cent gain on its investments.

GQG Partners made its first tranche of investment amounting to Rs 15,446 crore, and as of Thursday, it has achieved a gain of 64.4 per cent on this investment, bringing the total to Rs 25,388 crore. The fund initially acquired 38.7 million shares, or 3 per cent of group flagship Adani Enterprises, at Rs 1,411 each in March this year, for a total of Rs 5,460 crore. As of Friday, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) shares closed at Rs 2,577 per share.

On the same day, the fund also acquired a 4.1 per cent stake in Adani Ports & SEZ for Rs 5,282 crore, shares in Adani Transmission for Rs 1,898 crore, and Adani Green Energy shares for Rs 2,806 crore.

In May, GQG further invested an additional $500 million by acquiring group companies' shares from the market. A month later, the fund increased its exposure in the group companies by investing about $1 billion (Rs 8,200 crore) in Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Green Energy from the family trust. On this investment, GQG realised a gain of 8.4 per cent or Rs 933 crore.

The fund made an additional investment of Rs 9,000 crore to buy an 8.1 per cent stake in Adani Power on Wednesday by acquiring shares from the promoters.

Interestingly, three group companies have received board approval to raise funds by selling shares via the qualified institutional placement route. Group flagship Adani Enterprises intends to raise Rs 12,500 crore, while Adani Transmission aims to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore. Adani Green Energy, which is leading the group's renewable business, plans to raise Rs 12,300 crore.

Earlier this month, the promoters sold shares in Adani Green Energy worth Rs 3,920 crore. With this transaction, the promoters have sold shares worth Rs 37,920 crore to investors following the report by American short seller Hindenburg Research, which led to a fall in the group's shares. However, after the promoters prepaid their loans from the proceeds of the share sale, the shares have recovered.

The group's energy portfolio companies – Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani TOTAL Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani New Energies – currently own the largest and most diversified energy and utility business in India. A banker close to the transaction said that GQG's investment in Adani Power on Wednesday is a landmark deal showcasing another vertical in the emerging energy transition space in which Adani's portfolio companies play an essential role. The banker added, “This transaction also highlights the vote of confidence from global investors in India's new age and re-energised power sector, which is being driven by the energy transition plan of the Indian government.”