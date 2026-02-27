Greaves Cotton expects EU FTA to boost exports to 20% of revenue: CEO

The recently signed India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) will bring policy predictability, ease non-tariff barriers and help Greaves Cotton raise exports to 20 per cent of total revenue from about 14 per cent over the next four to five years, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Parag Satpute said on Friday.

Greaves Cotton manufactures engines, powertrain solutions, electric mobility products and engineering systems across energy, mobility and industrial segments.

In an interview with Business Standard, Satpute said the most significant impact of the FTA would be the stability it provides to businesses planning long-term investments.

“What it brings is predictability. With this FTA there is a stability of policy. So companies then can go in and make long-term plans,” he said.

Manufacturing firms, he noted, require regulatory clarity before committing capital. “For the manufacturing industry we need that line of sight otherwise we will not be able to commit to investments,” he said, adding that such investments could include capacity expansion, logistics strengthening and customised product development for European markets.

Beyond tariffs

Satpute said the agreement would also help address non-tariff barriers — regulatory and compliance requirements that often act as hidden obstacles to trade even when duties are low.

Having worked in Europe for over a decade, he observed that European companies had largely focused on China over the past two decades because of its scale. However, shifting geopolitics and China’s economic maturity are altering that dynamic.

“This FTA will open up the discussions and make India more central when it comes to European business leaders,” he said.

On the immediate impact, Satpute said there would not be an overnight surge in exports as Greaves Cotton’s products entering Europe did not face significant tariff barriers earlier. However, he added that partner engagement had become more meaningful due to greater policy certainty.

Currently, exports account for around 14 per cent of the company’s total revenue. The target is to increase this to about 20 per cent over the next four to five years as overseas business deepens.

Portfolio realignment

Mobility solutions contribute 65–70 per cent of Greaves Cotton’s revenue, energy solutions about 25 per cent and industrial solutions 10–15 per cent. Over the next five years, energy solutions are expected to expand to around 35 per cent of revenue, while mobility solutions may moderate to about 55 per cent, Satpute said.

He added that diversification across segments would make the company more resilient, as each business line is influenced by different economic cycles, helping balance performance across markets.