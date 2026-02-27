Friday, February 27, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki commissions 7 automated driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu

Maruti Suzuki commissions 7 automated driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu

The initiative is part of the MoU signed between Maruti Suzuki and the Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, to automate a total of ten driving test tracks across the state

The company said with the latest addition, it has automated all ten automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in the state

New Delhi
Feb 27 2026
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to commission seven automated driving test tracks in the state.

The initiative is part of the Memorandum of Agreement signed between Maruti Suzuki and the Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, to automate a total of ten driving test tracks across the state.

The company said with the latest addition, it has automated all ten automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in the state.

"Equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced analytics, these ADTTs enable a comprehensive, efficient, and transparent assessment process. It eliminates any human bias and ensures that only skilled drivers are awarded a license," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said in a statement.

 

According to data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India witnessed 177,000 road accident deaths in 2024, he noted.

Promoting disciplined driving practices and ensuring rigorous driver evaluation are vital to prevent road accidents and augment road safety across the country, he added.

The ADTTs are equipped with high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, real-time analytics, and an integrated IT system to enable a technology-enabled, standardized, and objective driving license testing process.

The ADTTs in Coimbatore (Central), Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Madurai (North), Sivagangai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli (West), Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Marthandam will serve driving license applicants of two-wheeler and light motor vehicles.

