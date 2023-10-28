close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Greaves Electric pays Rs 125 crore for flouting FAME-II subsidy norms

Greaves is among the seven electric two-wheelers (e2W) makers accused by the government of selling vehicles without complying with the localisation mandate

Greaves Electric Mobility's V48. Photo: Company website.

Greaves Electric Mobility's V48. Photo: Company website.

Nitin Kumar Indore
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Greaves Electric Mobility (formerly Ampere Electric Vehicles) said it has refunded around Rs 124 crore subsidy it received under the Rs 10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme.

"In light of our commitment to consumer interests, to avoid protracted litigation, and without admitting to any of the allegations, contentions, or statements made in the Notice. Greaves Electric Mobility has refunded to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) the entire incentive claim of Rs 124 crore appx, along with the accrued interest, and without prejudice to our legal rights," the company said in a public statement.

Greaves is among the seven electric two-wheelers (e2W) makers accused by the government of selling vehicles without complying with the localisation mandate.

The company has also asked the MHI to take the necessary steps to withdraw the show cause notice and to be back on the portal soon.

Greaves Electric Mobility, along with six other players — Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India, Revolt Intellicorp, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto — were found to be using imported products in violation of the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines. In April, these companies were asked to return subsidies totalling Rs 469 crore.

The government also barred these companies from submitting future claims under the scheme.

In August, RattanIndia-owned EV maker Revolt Intellicorp paid Rs 50.02 crore to the Centre as a penalty for violating the guidelines of the FAME subsidy programme that sought to promote local manufacturing and adoption of EVs.

The PMP guidelines of the flagship FAME scheme are aimed at enhancing domestic value addition. By importing products, the OEMs failed to fulfil the scheme's purpose.

The FAME-II guidelines mandated that OEMs source 50 per cent of their raw materials from Indian manufacturers. Despite this, some OEMs continued to utilise Chinese components, thus flouting the policy.

Also Read

EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

ReadyAssist, Ampere collaborate for full-stack after-sales, service support

RIL's Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

iPhones assembled by Tatas to be a reality as Wistron clears plant sale

KredX aims to discount invoices worth over Rs 500 crore in Muhurat Trading

Sebi slaps Rs 33.81 cr fine on Sharepro Services officials, others

Huawei Technologies reports modest revenue growth for first three quarters


With Greaves Electric Mobility paying back the money, the government is optimistic that the PMP violators will realign with the guidelines, nurturing a more compliant and self-sufficient electric vehicle manufacturing sector in India.

A senior government official informed Business Standard on Monday, "It's not only Greaves Electric Mobility; we are also in discussions with other companies. In the near future, they will all take similar actions."

However, Hero Electric, which owed approximately Rs 133 crore, had proposed a payment of Rs 8 crore while requesting a reduction in the outstanding amount. The government, however, has declined to accept any reduction in the owed sum, this paper had reported. 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Electric Vehicles FAME-II subsidy

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon