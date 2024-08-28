SpaceX Starlink to provide free emergency service for all phones: Elon Musk



Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that SpaceX's satellite internet subsidiary, Starlink will provide free emergency service access for mobile phones worldwide. This initiative means that Starlink will extend its coverage to all wireless users in cellular dead zones, even if they aren't subscribed to the satellite-based service.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk noted that this service would be available at no cost to users, subject to approval from individual country governments. He added that the move was to ensure that no one is at risk due to an inability to pay for emergency services. Musk is the co-founder of US spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX.

SpaceX writes to US govt over approval



After thinking it through, SpaceX Starlink will provide emergency services access for mobile phones for people in distress for free.



This applies worldwide, subject to approval by country governments.



Can’t have a situation where someone dies because they forgot or were unable… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2024

Musk’s remark came in response to a report about SpaceX updating the US government on the project’s progress as they pursued approval for pending licenses. On August 23, SpaceX informed the government of its collaboration with T-Mobile to offer satellite-based coverage, emphasising readiness to launch commercial services.The report also mentioned that the companies have successfully tested the network in diverse environments.

According to the letter, SpaceX has already launched nearly 130 direct-to-cellular satellites over the past eight months and plans additional launches. “The two companies are excited about the service’s capability to provide wireless emergency alerts to everyone, including non-T-Mobile customers” to connect Americans in places that have never had mobile service before, the letter mentioned.

Move to help people in distress

In his latest post, Musk announced that the commercial service would be extended worldwide. “After thinking it through, SpaceX Starlink will provide emergency services access for mobile phones for people in distress for free.”



This could help a lot of people if they are stranded in the wilderness, Musk said. The representatives of T Mobile and SpaceX also met with the US government officials on August 21 in this regard.