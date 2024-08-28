Business Standard
Abbott India recalls Pentids antibiotic batches over packaging issues

Pentids are widely prescribed for treating bacterial infections of the respiratory tract, throat, lungs, nose, skin, and sexually transmitted diseases like syphilis

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Drug maker Abbott India is recalling multiple batches of its Penicillin G-based antibiotic, Pentids, following complaints of puffing in the product's packaging, reported News18.

The American pharmaceutical giant has initiated a voluntary recall of Pentids 800, Pentids 400, and Pentids 200 tablets. These batches were manufactured by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a newly listed contract manufacturer. Pentids are widely prescribed for treating bacterial infections of the respiratory tract, throat, lungs, nose, skin, and sexually transmitted diseases like syphilis.
In a communication, Abbott India informed its retailers, stockists, and pharmacies about the recall: “Isolated complaints have been reported related to puffed strips in Pentids 800, 400, and 200 tablets. While we are investigating the issue with our manufacturer, a voluntary Level II recall has been initiated out of an abundance of caution.”

An Abbott spokesperson further confirmed the recall, stating, “Abbott in India has voluntarily recalled Pentids tablets, one of our antibiotic medicines, based on a few reports of puffing of the strips (excess air in the pocket strip) in some batches. While we are still investigating the issue with our third-party manufacturer, we are collaborating with our distributors and other partners to facilitate this recall.”

No health concerns, clarifies Abbott India


The company clarified that no health concerns have been reported related to this issue and that the recall does not impact any other Abbott products. Alternatives to Pentids are available for patients.

Abbott has also requested its partners to review their inventory of the affected batches and coordinate with stockists and retailers to ensure the prompt return of the recalled products. Dealers are instructed to return all affected batches for further evaluation.

This recall follows Abbott's voluntary recall last year of two top-selling products — antacid Digene Gel in all flavours and a mislabelled batch of the thyroid medicine Thyronorm. Earlier, in July, French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi also voluntarily recalled its popular anti-allergic brand Allegra suspension syrup and the painkiller drug Combiflam suspension from the Indian market.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

