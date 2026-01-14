Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Groww Q3 results: PAT down 28% despite rise in revenues and client base

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) registered a 28 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for the quarter ended December 2025. The country’s largest brokerage saw revenues rise 16 per cent to Rs 1,261 crore, driven by contributions from new product segments such as commodity trading, loans against shares, and wealth management. On a sequential basis, profit and revenues were up 25 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.
 
Groww said it was the only major brokerage to record growth in its active client base during the quarter, helping cement its leadership position. Its market share in the equities cash segment rose from 21.6 per cent in Q3 FY25 to 28.8 per cent in Q3 FY26, while its share in equity derivatives increased from 12.2 per cent to 18.1 per cent during the period. Meanwhile, its market share in the mutual funds segment rose marginally from 12.3 per cent to 13.7 per cent.
 
 
Shares of Groww ended at Rs 163.6, up 0.6 per cent, valuing the firm at Rs 1 trillion.

