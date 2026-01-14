Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla showcase at ACKO Drive in Bengaluru open to public from Jan 15-31

The showcase will be held at the ACKO Drive Service Centre and it will be open to the public from January 15 to 31, according to a press release

Tesla India, Tesla

Tesla. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ACKO Drive, an integrated automotive platform that helps users buy new cars sell used cars, and get car servicing, on Wednesday said it will host what it described as an "exclusive Tesla experience" here, marking the electric vehicle maker's "first such showcase" in the city.

The showcase will be held at the ACKO Drive Service Centre and it will be open to the public from January 15 to 31, according to a press release.

"Starting Thursday, the ACKO Drive Service Centre at Kudlu Gate will serve as the exclusive destination in Bengaluru to experience Tesla," it said.

Announcing the initiative, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President, ACKO, said Bengaluru was a natural choice for the display, citing the city's technology-driven consumer base.

 

He said the initiative was aimed at bringing global mobility innovations closer to Indian consumers and was not limited to a static display.

"For the first time in the city, visitors can view and experience Tesla Model Y vehicles in a dedicated, high-tech setting. The Model Y was the world's best-selling vehicle in 2023 and 2024 and features five-star safety ratings and fast-charging capability," the company said.

Interested customers can book test-drive slots through the Tesla India website and take the test drives from the service centre, the company added.

Tesla product specialists will be present to guide visitors through the vehicle's features, design philosophy and technology, including its Supercharging capability, which can add up to 267 km of range in 15 minutes.

The company added that the event also highlights its role as a full-service automotive platform offering online-to-doorstep delivery, financing assistance, used-car trade-ins and after-sales services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

